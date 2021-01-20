OLEAN — For the first time in years, ice skating on Forness Pond has returned.
And while the city has no formal policy allowing the public to skate on the pond, officials said they will only intervene if the ice is unsafe.
Over the last two weeks, several residents have taken to the ice of the pond to get in some exercise or practice their shots on goals.
Mayor Bill Aiello said he has no problem with the age-old tradition of outdoor skating returning.
“Over the years, the city has allowed it,” Mayor Bill Aiello told the Times Herald. “There’s a long history of using it ... it was kind of neat seeing people out and skating.
“Kids have been at home, and they need to get out and get that exercise,” the mayor added.
Aiello said skating has a long history on the pond, with youth hockey parents often prepare the ice and check it for safety.
“That became less popular after the ice rink opened,” the mayor said, noting that it is probably more popular this year because of limitations on programs at the city-owned indoor rink.
As far as safety goes, the city has been hands-off so far.
“We probably will start doing that,” he said, with probably the fire department being asked to check the ice — and posting it as unsafe if necessary.
However, the city will not make any official statements clearing skaters.
“You use it at your own risk,” the mayor said, adding the city will not stop skaters “as long as the ice is hard enough, and they follow all the rules of social distancing, people need to get out and get that exercise. As long as they’re masking up, socially distanced and we don’t get 200, 300 people.”
The pond covers around five acres of the 43-acre Forness Park. The pond was originally created as brickmakers dug for clay to make many of the bricks used in the city’s early years. The pond is believed to have an average depth of only a few feet.
Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing on Thursday, but remain in the 20s through next week, according to the National Weather Service.
WHEN THE ICE THINS, the city’s ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center remains open through the end of March for some skating activities, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department.
Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, public ice skating — which can attract dozens of skaters to the facility — continues to be prohibited. Also prohibited are scrimmages and hockey games.
However, skate-and-shoot programs for youth and adults have been allowed to proceed.
“We’re averaging more than a dozen at each session,” Shewairy said, adding that if restrictions are lifted or amended, it would not take long to have public skating return.
For information on the sessions, visit the city’s website at www.cityofolean.org, or follow the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OleanYouthRec or on Twitter @OleanYouthRec.
Shewairy said the ice is scheduled to close for the season the last week of March, with several events already scheduled for April on the drained floor. Those events, he noted, are subject to COVID-19 restrictions, and more information on them will be announced at a later date.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)