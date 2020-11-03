True-blue New York chose Joe Biden for president Tuesday, a thumbs up that added 29 Electoral College votes to the Democrat’s ledger.
Biden’s victory over President Trump was widely expected, and was called by The Associated Press shortly after the polls closed at 9 p.m.
But for some 100 election-watchers at Times Square, craning their necks to watch the returns come in on a big screen at the Crossroads of the World, how the rest of the nation was voting was more interesting.
“I’m just waiting for the big win,” said Jannete Valle, 50, a fashion designer from Manhattan, who brought along her 7-year-old chihuahua Cinderella 212.
“I’m glad he’s no longer a New Yorker,” she added. “We don’t want Trump as a president.”
“If Trump wins there’s going to be violence,” she darkly predicted. “If Trump loses, he better stay in Florida.”
”Whatever happens, hopefully people don’t get derailed,” she said. “There’s no need for violence.”
Just minutes before 9 p.m., a 47-year-old lawyer who would only give his first name as Bill, praised the the polling station at La Guardia High School on the Upper West Side.
“It was great, the volunteers were wonderful, everyone was lovely. And in very good spirits,” he said about a process that took him five minutes.
He said the election results, no matter what, would be a win for America.
“I think we’re going to win either way, because of what we’ve seen in the exercise of democracy,” he said. “Whichever side you’re on, I think the country as a whole has won in a sense. And I hope that everyone will appreciate that in the days to come as we try to mend our fences.”
“I anticipate there will be pockets of the country where we do see violence, I don’t think this will be one of them.”
MEANWHILE, Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar thanked voters throughout the state for making a statement by voting for Trump on the Conservative Party line.
The Conservative Party has maintained its status as an official political organization in this first test of the law written and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that attempts to eliminate third parties in New York State.
The new law requires political parties to reach 130,000 votes or 2% of the total vote cast for president. The new law also subjects political parties to the same requirement in gubernatorial election years.
The New York state Conservative Party is the third-largest political party in the state with more than 150,000 members. In 2016, Trump received 292,392 votes on the Conservative Party line.