SALAMANCA — The New York State Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect lane closures on Interstate 86 between exits 17 and 20 within the Seneca Nation Allegany Territory, in the towns of Coldspring, Red House, Salamanca and the city of Salamanca.
The lane closures will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., beginning Monday.
The lane closures are necessary to facilitate a pavement rehabilitation project that is expected to continue through the end of July 2021, weather permitting.
Beginning Monday, the eastbound left lane of I-86 will be closed for approximately three weeks. Afterward, the westbound left lane will be closed, followed by the eastbound and westbound right lanes. Work will also take place on the exit and entrance ramps but they will remain open.