OLEAN — A crash on Interstate 86 eastbound in Salamanca Monday evening resulted in closure for what was estimated to last until about 9:30 p.m.
The New York State Alert system announced at 5:28 p.m. Monday that I-86 was closed from Exit 21 to Exit 23 due to a crash reported at 5:20 p.m.
Earlier in the day, I-86 eastbound was closed from exit 26 in Olean to exit 27 in Hinsdale, due to a crash that reportedly occurred at 5 a.m. The interstate was reopened at 11:50 a.m. according to NY Alert.
No further information was available on either accident at press time. Updates will be posted online as updates become available.