I-86 culvert project nears finish; still needs paving

The Interstate 86 culvert replacement project that has closed the expressway between Seneca Junction and Allegany is inching closer to completion.
The box culvert that runs under both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-86 was showing early signs of possible failure and closed Oct. 28 for five weeks — weather permitting.
Just before the initial reopening date, the state Department of Transportation revised its reopening to by the end of December.
On Tuesday, a crew from CatCo Construction from Elma continued to backfill and compact material over the culvert in preparation for paving.
Just how soon the stretch of expressway between exits 23 and 24 will re-open appears to be dependent on the weather. A DOT spokesman did not return a call seeking an update on the project before presstime.
In the meantime, eastbound traffic continues to get off I-86 at Route 219, then east on Route 417 for 6 miles to West Five Mile Road in Allegany and Exit 24. Westbound traffic follows the opposite route from West Five Mile to Exit 23 at Seneca Junction.
There have been several accidents along the detour route over the past several weeks, including a two-car accident at routes 219 and 417 over the weekend.
Cattaraugus County Emergency Services Director Chris Baker, who helped fire, ambulance and police coordinate their response to accidents along the detour route, said he hadn’t been told by DOT when I-86 would reopen.