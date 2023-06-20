Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted $82.7 million in infrastructure investments for Chautauqua County, which includes the start of major bridge rehabilitations on Interstate 86 over Chautauqua Lake.
The $78 million project is getting underway to rehabilitate the I-86 bridges over Chautauqua Lake in the towns of Ellery and North Harmony.
Additionally, a $4.7 million project is substantially complete, rehabilitating Route 430 from 2nd Street to Fluvanna Avenue, and Route 394 from McDaniel Avenue to Fairmount Avenue/6th Street in the city of Jamestown.
"Chautauquae Lake, with its natural beauty and abundance of local attractions, is one of the premier destinations for visitors to Western New York, while the City of Jamestown continues to attract new residents and visitors every year," the governor said in a press statement Tuesday. "These two projects in Chautauqua County are the latest examples of our targeted investments that will enhance both resiliency and sustainability in Western New York."
The four bridge structures going over Chautauqua Lake will receive new road surfaces and other repairs. The project will extend the service life of the bridges, which were built in the early 1980s, by approximately 40 years.
The bridges are located along the western segment of I-86 that follows the corridor of the original Route 17, extending from Pennsylvania to across the Southern Tier of New York, serving such key cities as Jamestown, Salamanca and Olean.
As part of the project, the 3,790-foot-long main bridge crossing Chautauqua Lake and two, 500-foot-long bridge structures that split off the eastern end of the main bridge and carry the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic will receive new concrete bridge decks, bridge barriers, bearings and steel repairs.
The three structures total 24 spans, the governor's office stated. A fourth bridge structure that carries westbound I-86 ramps to Route 430 will also receive new bridge joints and will be resurfaced.
Work on the project will progress over four construction seasons, with initial work focusing on the creation of crossover lanes to move traffic during future project phases. One lane of traffic in each direction of I-86 will be maintained throughout the bulk of the project; however, motorists should be prepared for some overnight closures of the highway in 2024 and 2025 to facilitate the pouring of the new bridge decks.
During this time, nighttime traffic will be accommodated using off-site detours. The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2026.