OLEAN — The Olean City School District recently collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal for the Olean Food Pantry in its Husky Nation Cereal Drive.
Students from East View Elementary, Washington West Elementary, Olean Intermediate Middle School, Olean High School and RISE Academy had a goal of collecting 400 boxes per building with CUTCO matching the total, resulting in over 4,000 boxes donated.
Co-advisors Katie Coulter and Char Dwaileebe had Student Activity Council (SAC) students and 6th graders take a tally each week of how many boxes were collected.
“The Olean Food Pantry picked up all the boxes with the help of some students on June 11,” Dwaileebe said. “One of the pantry workers had said that they were pretty low on cereal so it was great timing.”
Before they were collected, high school and middle school students and teachers helped build a pyramid with all the cereal boxes, Dwaileebe said.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t do the domino video with the cereal, with all the moving of the boxes, they were getting pretty beat up,” she said. “It took a lot of time and effort to get this going but our Huskies pulled through with generous donations and made it happen.”
Dwaileebe expressed the SAC’s thanks to Casey from WXMO 101.5, the Chamber of Commerce and all the students, faculty and staff and the community for their support.