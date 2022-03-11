WELLSVILLE — Wellsville teacher Lois Miller and teaching aide Mindi Graham spent their February break offering a helping hand to migrants on the United States’ southern border.
On a cold and snowy Saturday in Friendship the duo climbed into a SUV with their guide, Friar Joe Kotula of Mount Irenaeus, and hit the road for the 36-hour journey to Arizona.
The vehicle was loaded with bundles of nonperishable food packed by volunteers with BonaResponds. When they made it to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday night, they stopped for a good night’s sleep, so they would be ready to work on Monday.
Their destination was Douglas, Arizona and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection port of entry. Their reason for eschewing spring break entertainment was to see for themselves — minus the slant of cable news coverage — what is happening on the southern border.
The next day they arrived at the Sisters of Notre Dame guest house in Douglas, where they met Sister Judy and where they would spend their resting hours. They would work with her throughout the rest of the week. The next day, they crossed the border into Mexico where they visited co-ops set up to help migrants make a living while waiting for immigration hearings in the U.S. They are a coffee co-op and a carpentry co-op for men and a sewing co-op for women.
“They are incredibly talented and proud of the work they do,” Graham said.
The coffee is sold online while the sewing projects and wooden furniture are sold at craft fairs or in bulk by request.
“When they are released from the detention center they are released back into Mexico, and they must decide whether to return to their homes or wait out the hearing process,” Miller said. “Right now, the next hearings are scheduled for July. The co-ops help them make a living.”
While detainees are released throughout the day, Miller noted that the majority are released from 2 to 6 a.m.
“It is 20 degrees out and they come into the shelter wearing just t-shirts,” she said. “We gave them coffee and cocoa to warm them up, a meal, a bed, jackets, hoodies, socks and backpacks and any medical attention they might need. Sometimes our Border Patrol isn’t as humane as you would want them to be.”
Miller and Graham were put to work on the 2 a.m. shift. Their first night 90 people came to the shelter, five of them women.
After working in the shelters, Miller noted, “Everyone was so incredibly thankful, from the kids we gave toys to, to their parents. We heard hundreds of ‘gracias’ — thank yous.”
Miller said she learned that migrants aren’t allowed into the U.S. simply because they are in search of a better job.
“They have to be seeking asylum and there are only five ways asylum is granted: persecution because of race, religion, nationality, political oppression or being a member of a specific social group,” she said. “They have to prove that they are being persecuted.”
While the duo met people of all ages at the shelters and helped entertain the children, they also went on water drops into the desert.
“This was a two-hour, 15- to 20-mile drive into the desert in four-wheel drive vehicles over some very rough and rocky roads,” Miller said. “We were told that we could find people, injured people, or the remains of people. These are people who are just following a trail after getting over the wall trying to get to safety.”
The group dropped 20- to 26-gallon jugs of water along with containers full of the kind of packets assembled by BonaResponds.
“Not one time did I ever feel afraid,” Graham said. “These immigrants are not the rapists, murderers, or drug dealers that you hear about on TV. These are just people seeking a better life for themselves and their families in the U.S.”
Miller questioned U.S. policies on immigration when Poland has taken in an estimated one million refugees from the Ukraine in the past two weeks.
Both Graham and Miller, who is retiring at the end of June, say they want to return to the border to help. Miller said that she is interested in teaching at the one-day-a-week school, while Graham said she is interested in helping with the shelters.
“More people need to be made aware of what is happening at our border,” Graham said. “They have the wrong image.”
Looking toward the future, Miller said, “I’m just one of thousands who want to see a change. I can just be myself and do what I can to help.”