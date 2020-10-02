OLEAN — The 10th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk began Thursday, but it will last another week.
Not because participants are that slow, though, but because participants will start when they can.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials reported registration for the virtual event was 304 from 11 area companies — not a bad turnout for not having a physical event, officials said.
“We are extremely proud of our 2020 numbers — many employers still have a reduced on site work force — to hit over 300 for a virtual event — great job companies!” Yanetsko said, noting the event averages around 700 participants from almost 40 companies. “I was initially skeptical of a virtual challenge because a big part of this event is the Largest Office Party after the run/walk — there is loads of camaraderie between co-workers and business associates — the whole event is over within three hours with a big ‘party’ atmosphere closing the event.”
“We challenged employers and businesses to encourage their employees to participate by walking or running during their lunch breaks in groups of six or less, to compete while social distancing,” said Sarah Pingie, a communications and marketing intern for the Chamber. This promotes health within the workplace, fulfills the desire to enjoy the autumn weather, and to challenge each other with a little friendly competition.”
The annual event is hosted by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Olean High School Sports Boosters, and was originally created to support companies in creating internal wellness programs.
For those running, results can be entered for timing against your peers.
“We are working with Race Management Solutions,” Chamber Member Services Manager Erica Dreher said, noting it was the same vendor which handled the Allegheny River Running Fest registration in September. “Runners can register online now and return to enter your time results which must be submitted by Oct. 14.”
The race is open to both corporate and community teams complete with individual awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman; and community teams and corporate team awards. Teams need to be determined before race — as running or walking — if competing as a team.
Instead of the annual party after the event, the virtual challenge goodies bag consists of an event shirt, an arm band that lights up, a personal size sanitizer from BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York AND a $5 refreshment voucher from Pizzaland in Portville.
Participants are encouraged to send photos by Oct. 14 of their running or walking crews, with an award being given to the team that shows the most spirit.
Looking for a route to take? Previous Corporate Challenge routes are available at https://oleanny.com/Events/Corporate-Challenge.aspx.
For more information, call 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.