OLEAN — A second peaceful protest Wednesday night in downtown Olean brought hundreds together, calling for an end to police brutality.
Starting with several dozen at 7 p.m. and growing into the hundreds as the night went on, people of all ages, races, genders and lifestyles gathered in Lincoln Park on East State Street chanting slogans and displaying signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The protest was organized following the death of David McAtee, a black business owner in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot dead by law enforcement earlier this week, said Steven Campbell, the protest’s coordinator.
Protests in Louisville and dozens of other cities have occurred nightly since George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis more than a week ago.
“The way I look at it, I feel like if not all police but most police think they can keep killing unarmed civilians, if they don’t think they should stop, why should we stop protesting?” he said.
Although only several dozen were in attendance at the start, Campbell said at the time they would wait and see what happens.
“I just want it to be as peaceful and calm as possible and make our voices heard,” he added.
Within minutes of its start, protestors left Lincoln Park and flocked to the middle of the State and Union roundabout. As many passing vehicles honked horns while drivers raised their fists in support, chants of “Black lives matter,” “What’s his name?” and “How many minutes?” filled the air.
One black protestor who declined to give his name said he couldn’t attend Sunday night’s protest in Olean but was there Wednesday for the same reasons as everyone else.
“Enough is enough,” he said in between chants and cheers to the passing cars. “We want to tell people to do their part and pressure local officials to get laws passed and help actually make some real change.”
Concerns of threats to the peace emanated throughout the community earlier in the day.
Facebook posts warned of white supremacists from Pennsylvania possibly attending the protest.
Several commenters expressed concern about the safety of the protest, asking attendees to be careful. Others encouraged the community to stay strong and not let the rumored threats affect their peaceful event.
“Remember guys, 100% peaceful. We need to stay setting a good example for our community as well as the rest of the country,” Campbell posted several hours before the event. “Let’s make this bigger than the previous one! I love and appreciate all who support this cause and hope to see you all there!”
Olean resident Elizabeth Hoffman led chants several times throughout the night, losing more of her voice with each yell after it had just started coming back following Sunday night’s protest.
“I led a lot of the chants on Sunday night, too,” she said.
Hoffman, who said she was teargassed Friday when attending the protest at Buffalo City Hall, was out Wednesday showing her support because of black oppression happening for so long.
“Something like this has to happen every day,” she said. “If not, every other day. I don’t care if it’s a small town, if every small town, big city or small city comes together and does this, then the government will have to take a look, make a change and acknowledge it.”
Another black protester who declined to give her name also led chants from the center of the roundabout.
“This isn’t my first protest, and it’s not going to be my last,” she said. “Black lives matter, and that’s all I have to say.”
As happened Sunday night, Olean Police Capt. Mark Marsfelder again spoke to more than two dozen protesters in Lincoln Park at the event’s start before many had arrived.
“I totally understand and agree with your right to protest,” he said. “I think we both learned from Sunday night, and I want this safer than Sunday night.”
Police reported two brief altercations Sunday. Marsfelder said the police want to help the protesters keep it peaceful, suggesting they stay out of the roadway to let traffic go by, and that if they decided to march to stick to the sidewalks so no one would be struck by a vehicle.
“Believe it or not, we’re all on the same team here,” he added.
Shortly after 8 p.m., protesters began an impromptu march down the northbound lane of North Union Street. Police again adapted quickly to the protest, allowing the group to proceed through the heart of Olean’s financial district.
Mayor Bill Aiello watched the start of the protests from Lincoln Park, saying the protesters there Sunday were “fantastic” and everything went well besides the two brief incidents.
“We want it to be peaceful,” he said. “This is our town, this is everyone’s town. Almost everyone here is from Olean and we want them to be safe.”
From the lawn outside city hall, several police officers kept watch on the area while keeping as low a profile as possible.
“We see the same thing that a lot of people see on a lot of the social media sites, so that’s where we get a lot of our intelligence, same as everybody else,” said Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley. “We heard that there may be some people coming to town who weren’t here for what you should be here for, to cause trouble and give these folks who are protesting a horrific event a hard time.”
Along with the worry of outside groups coming to infiltrate the protest, rumors of police asking North Union businesses to close early and some boarding up their windows were not true, Rowley said.
“Word of this spread like wildfire and I know some businesses were calling us, but we certainly wouldn’t tell somebody whether to board up or close or not to because that’s their decision,” he added. “We prepare for a worst-case scenario and hope for the best, and that’s what we’ve done. We just hope everyone behaves themselves and there’s no problems.”
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office personnel were in the city during the protest, and state police troopers were seen in the Olean Center Mall Parking lot and in the War Veterans Park parking lot.
