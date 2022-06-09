OLEAN — Officials at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce considered the 53rd Annual Clambake "'clam'tastic" after hundreds attended the first clambake to be held at Lincoln Park on Wednesday.
“The Clambake is a great kickoff to the summer with fun, food, music and prizes for our Chamber members and guests," said Erica Dreher, the Chamber's member services manager. "This year’s attendance was 422 Chamber members and guests. The event is sponsored by our forty-five corporate sponsors.”
The Old Library, a Chamber member, catered the event. The restaurant served up raw clams, steamed clams, clam chowders, and clams casino. Also included was beef on weck, Italian sausage, hot dogs, hamburgers, roasted chicken, macaroni salad, potato salad, pasta salad and a sundae station.
"The venue was ideal for our event — the pavilion, the layout, the park itself — it gave our event just the added touch for a success," said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. "You throw in the venue, topped with the superb service of the Old Library staff and add their excellent food — equal a great event."
The Chamber staff took Thursday off before its next event this Friday with the Gus Macker Basketball Tournament.
For more information on upcoming Chamber events, contact the office at 372-4433 or events@oleanny.com.