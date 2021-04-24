Humphrey's Tickletown to see upcoming changes and events

HUMPHREY — It all began with Lois Hilton’s “Win Tickletown” essay contest that gave people the chance to have their own living, sustainable, local economy at 4484 Humphrey Road.
Through the contest, Joe Stahlman and his wife, Fileve Palmer-Stahlman, became the new owners of Tickletown, in the fall of 2017.
A new board of directors was formed in late 2020. Members include Mary Plonka of Humphrey, a clinical social worker; Jennifer Eastman of Olean, director of St. Bonaventure University’s Department of Justice Campus Program and Project Coordinator; Joe Stahlman, director of Seneca-Iroquois National Museum; Fileve Palmer, cultural anthropologist and artist; and her mother, Valerie Palmer of Oregon, an experienced business owner.
Palmer said they have made significant progress to start renovation work on the building. She said they met with Larry and Andy Schultz from Schultz Lumber and received a quote for larch board and batten to replace the old siding on the front of the building, along with all the windows.
“Our board is super excited to not only give Tickletown a facelift, but to also support our fellow Humphrey businesses and build lasting community relationships,” she said.
To help pay for the renovations, the Stahlmans continue to raise money through gofundme.com/TickleTownRenovations.
Starting May 1 at 10 a.m., Palmer is planning to offer outdoor yoga classes in the backyard that will also be streamed. Around the same time, they will start hosting Historic European Martial Arts classes that involve, in part, learning to use a broadsword.
One of her personal goals is to create a low cost/free yoga teacher training school in the Southern Tier. She said they are planning to hold a COVID-safe yoga festival around International Yoga Day, June 21. Anyone interested can check for details on their website, tickletowntrade.org, or Facebook.
The board has also been discussing the possibility of resurrecting Tickletown’s Haunted House fundraiser that was first held in 2019, but was canceled last year because of the Pandemic. They have also discussed doing other fundraisers and always welcome volunteers or anyone interested in creating a program they want to share with the community.
Palmer received a Decentralization Grant through the Tri-County Arts Council to do a mural for the building that will highlight the entrepreneurial jewels of Humphrey. She’s currently in the process of finishing up another one that she’s been working on for the past year. Her goal is to beautify Tickletown and hopefully give passers-by something nice to look at when they go past the building.
“The plan is to finish and install the mural just before Labor Day, then host a celebratory event at Tickletown to present the mural, as well as display some of the photographs that feature Humphrey’s hot spots,” she said. “This all falls in line with the organization’s mission, in part, to encourage arts and culture.”
Palmer said they are doing their best to continue Hilton’s legacy. She said Hilton is a generous spirit and she’s the catalyst that got them where they are today.
“We knew this would be a long, slow journey — one that would require sustained efforts and money,” she said. “Through our work and efforts, we have been able to network with some wonderful human beings that are passionate, skilled and positive. We look to them for guidance, strength and motivation to keep going. So far it’s been working because we’re still here.”
