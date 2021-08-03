Humphrey to meet regarding cannabis dispensaries Monday
HUMPHREY — The town of Humphrey will hold a public meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss proposed local law #1/2021.
The law, if passed, will prohibit the establishment of dispensaries and on-site consumption of cannabis.
The town board will meet at the town hall at 6 p.m. on the same date for a work session regarding proposed law to regulate wind farms within the town of Humphrey.
Please contact the town clerk or the supervisor for more information.