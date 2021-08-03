Humphrey to meet regarding cannabis dispensaries Monday

HUMPHREY — The town of Humphrey will hold a public meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss proposed local law #1/2021.

The law, if passed, will prohibit the establishment of dispensaries and on-site consumption of cannabis.

The town board will meet at the town hall at 6 p.m. on the same date for a work session regarding proposed law to regulate wind farms within the town of Humphrey.

Please contact the town clerk or the supervisor for more information.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...