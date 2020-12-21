OLEAN — Dr. Robert E. Hull was a lifelong learner who knew the value of higher education. His appetite for knowledge and desire to make a difference led him to a rewarding and successful career in veterinary medicine.
Hull believed that young people can do anything they set their minds to if they are willing to work hard as students. He also believed there is an unequal playing field and not everyone has the same chances to be successful because of inequalities.
In memory of Hull, his family has established a scholarship to help students who wish to further their education and make a difference in our world. The Robert E. Hull VMD scholarship was recently established at the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation.
The annual scholarship will initially be offered at $1,500 for students who demonstrate financial need, academic success and who intend to pursue a degree at a two- or four-year college in a science-related field of study.
Preference will be given first to minority students, including girls, graduating from Olean High School (Hull's alma mater), and second to minority students graduating from any high school in Cattaraugus County.
Hull graduated from Olean High in 1963. During his high school years, he studied math and science, participated in junior varsity and varsity basketball, ran on the track team, and was a member and treasurer of the American Junior Red Cross.
From the time he was old enough to work he had a job, and during high school delivered newspapers on his bicycle.
Following OHS graduation, Hull began college at Bowling Green State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in German and a master's in Biology. It was during these formative years at Bowling Green when Hull decided to continue his education and pursue a degree in veterinary medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Hull graduated with his veterinary medicine degree in 1973 and relocated to Pittsburgh, where he and his wife, Diana, owned and operated the Middle Road Animal Clinic for nearly 40 years.
Diana remembers her husband as "the animal whisperer," who could connect with even the most difficult animals. His talent and skill led him to once be named “The Best Vet in the North Hills.”
Hull's compassion extended beyond his veterinary work. He found the recent societal unrest in our country troubling, and disliked that the inequalities that exist perpetuate more of the same. To promote a more equal set of opportunities, Hull’s family created a scholarship in his name to help future minorities and females increase their chances of success.
Cattaraugus Region Foundation Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit, praised Hull and his family's forward thinking.
"I think how this came about is remarkable, and it is only through actions like Robert's that we can make a change in our country,” she said.
Donations can be made to the Robert E. Hull VMD Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y., or online at cattfoundation.org.