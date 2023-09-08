With another NFL season officially underway, Western New Yorkers are ready to cheer on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills all the way to the Super Bowl.
Until then, there are 17 regular season games to play, but some fans may have difficulties watching games live depending on the cable or satellite provider services they have.
Most NFL games in 2023 will air on CBS, home games for AFC teams, and Fox, home games for NFC teams. Also this season, Thursday Night Football will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Sunday Night Football will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and Monday Night Football will air on ESPN.
The latter means the Bills’ season opening faceoff against the New York Jets Monday night could be the first victim for Spectrum cable subscribers as the Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company dispute continues to blackout ESPN channels.
As first reported in the Democrat & Chronicle, the game will be shown in all markets with an ABC station, a Charter Communications representative said Tuesday. Both Charter and Disney were still in talks over the next steps Thursday.
Charter Communications claimed Disney has insisted on “unsustainable price hikes” and wants “to require customers to pay twice to get content apps with the linear video they have already paid for,” according to discussions during a Sept. 1 meeting.
“The current video ecosystem is broken,” Charter Communications said. “We have proposed a model to The Walt Disney Company that we believe creates better alignment for the industry and better products for customers.”
Meanwhile, ESPN, ESPN2 and other ESPN channels can be accessed if you’re an ESPN+ subscriber logged into another service provider that isn’t currently blacking out ESPN, such as the Disney-owned Hulu.
Additionally, Sling TV’s Orange plan has 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. You can also stream major broadcasts and cable networks, including ESPN, with YouTube TV.
On the Olean Times Herald Facebook page, local Bills fans shared their plans for watching the games this season, starting with the season opener. They also vented their frustrations about the Spectrum and DirecTV issues.
Several commenters indicated they have the various streaming services that offer ESPN.
“Comcast cable subscriber,” one wrote. “Will be watching.”
However, WIVB is carrying eight Bills games via CBS, so the Nexstar-DirecTV dispute could have a big impact on Bills fans who subscribe.
An ongoing dispute between DirecTV and Nexstar, the nations largest local broadcaster operating 200 local television stations in 116 metro areas across the United States, will prevent millions of DirecTV users from watching the game on cable after the two companies could not reach an agreement on retransmission fees in July.
One Facebook commenter said the only reason they’ll be able to watch Monday’s game is because it will be on WKWB, the ABC affiliate in Buffalo, while most of the remaining games would air on WIVB, the CBS affiliate.
“The only reason I can watch this game is because it’s on Channel 7, not 4,” he wrote. “Bring back channel four, DirecTV!”
A commentor suggested switching satellite providers because Dish Networks subscribers would be able to watch the CBS-aired games.
The Bills went 2-1 in the preseason, dropping only one game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and the Bills will look to improve upon an impressive 2022-23 season, which saw Buffalo reach the Divisional Round after clinching the AFC East with a 13-3 record.