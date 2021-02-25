WASHINGTON (TNS) — House Republicans are pushing New York U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, to subpoena Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to testify before Congress about nursing home resident deaths in New York.
Twenty Republican members of the Committee on Oversight and Reform that Maloney chairs are demanding the panel examine any links between the high number of nursing home deaths and Cuomo's March 25 directive that compelled the facilities to accept COVID-positive residents discharged from hospitals.
"The committee must hear the truth, under oath, directly from Gov. Cuomo," the GOP members wrote in a letter to Maloney.
Maloney did not respond to a request for comment.
Jack Sterne, a spokesperson for the Cuomo administration, called the letter "empty political theater."
" Republicans are trying to distract in every way possible from the Congressional investigation into their January 6th coup attempt," Sterne said. "We're focused on managing this public health crisis, including getting as many shots into arms as humanly possible and carefully reopening the economy, and we won't let these antics distract from that work."
The letter is part of a broader pressure campaign from Republicans in Congress to get more information about Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths in the state, following a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office that found nursing home deaths were undercounted and that the March 25 directive may have contributed to the high number of fatalities.
The congressional push also follows remarks leaked from a recent close-door meeting between state Democratic lawmakers and Cuomo's top aides, including Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, in which DeRosa admitted withholding data on nursing home fatalities from legislators because of concerns about how it might be used in a separate U.S. Justice Department inquiry.
Congressional Republicans have sent three document requests to Cuomo since June, the letter said, but the governor has declined to provide the requested information regarding his nursing home order.
In recent weeks, Republicans have called for congressional investigations into nursing home deaths in both the House and Senate, but with Democrats controlling both chambers they have no power to orchestrate investigations or hearings on their own. Democrats have also voted down amendments offered by Republicans that would have required governors to certify the accuracy of their nursing home death data.
Democrats in Congress have avoided taking congressional action against the Cuomo administration, with several New York members saying they prefer to focus on the issue of nursing home conditions in all states during the pandemic — despite the recent disclosure that the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York and FBI have initiated probes of the Cuomo administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in ]nursing homes.
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, recently said: "Politics should never come before people's lives. The secretary to the governor's remarks are beyond troubling and warrant a full investigation."
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx, also supported state officials' calls for a full investigation.
In the state Legislature, Democrats have opted not to subpoena Cuomo or revoke his executive powers. Republicans have hounded for Cuomo's resignation and the creation of a bi-partisan impeachment commission to conduct an investigation.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens — the Assembly sponsor of a measure to strip the governor of the emergency powers he has held for a year — said last week the governor called him and threatened his political career after Kim's frequent criticism of Cuomo on nursing home issues.
Nearly a year ago, Cuomo's administration issued a directive that pushed COVID-19-positive nursing home residents from hospitals back into their care facilities to free up space in what his task force feared would be overwhelmed hospitals — a prediction that never came. Cuomo said his order was in line with federal guidance, a claim that was rebutted by the Trump administration's Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. James's determined the order was consistent with CMS guidance from early in the pandemic.
