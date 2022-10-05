House fire Wednesday morning in Hindale

Firefighters from several area agencies Wednesday morning responded to a structure fire at 3383 Pennsylvania Road in the town of Hinsdale. The blaze was under control when a Times Herald reporter arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. Cattaraugus County property records list Elizabeth Miller as the owner. No other information was immediately available. Shown are Weston Mills firefighters continuing to douse the burned home.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

