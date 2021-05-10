WELLSVILLE — Construction of House 56 in Wellsville by Alfred State students has recently wrapped up, and the new owners will soon be able to call it home.
Located at 3889 Foundation Drive, the 2,010-square-foot, open-concept home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large master suite, a two-car garage, a full basement and a wraparound porch.
Construction involved the efforts and talents of many Alfred State students from a variety of majors, including heavy equipment operations; masonry; building trades: building construction; electrical construction and maintenance electrician; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
With the project completed, Louis Zver, chair of the Alfred State Building Trades Department, said, “It is a great feeling to see a project of this magnitude done with students in a hands-on learning environment. It is a testament that hard work pays off.”
Reflecting on the effort put forth by the students who were involved in the project, Zver noted, “The students that have worked on this project should have a sense of pride seeing this home completed and sold.”
The houses that Alfred State students regularly build for the Wellsville community, valued at more than $250,000, typically take two years to complete and are then subsequently sold on the open market and occupied.
Students build and detail the houses in a subdivision owned by the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., a private foundation dedicated to improving the Alfred State community through the support of educational programs. The Educational Foundation funds the construction of the houses.
For more information, contact the Office of the Dean for the School of Applied Technology at (607) 587-3101.
Caption: Alfred State students recently wrapped up work on House 56, and the new home has already been sold.