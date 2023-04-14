HOUGHTON — Houghton University will host Dr. Paolo Carozza, professor of law and political science at the University of Notre Dame, for the inaugural Shirley A. Mullen Lecture.
The event, hosted by the Katherine W. Lindley Center for Law and Constitutional Studies at Houghton, will take place in the Willard J. Houghton Library at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Carozza’s expertise in the areas of constitutional law, human rights and international law led to his appointment as the director of the Kellogg Institute for International Studies at Notre Dame, where he is also the principal investigator of the Notre Dame Constitutionalism and Rule of Law Lab.
Carozza serves as a member of awn independent oversight board created by the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and was a member of the U.S. State Department’s independent, nonpartisan, advisory Commission on Unalienable Rights. He will bring his extensive expertise in these areas to explore the relationship between human rights and modern technologies at the Monday evening lecture.
The Mullen lectureship was established to honor the dual legacies of Dr. Katherine “Kay” Lindley, a long-time professor of history and chair of the division of social science, and Dr. Shirley Mullen, president emerita of Houghton.
Both were history professors who cultivated in their students an appreciation for the importance of history for Christian liberal arts studies, for the church and for shaping lives of service in the world. The lectureship will invite speakers from a range of Christian traditions who combine thoughtfulness and intellectual rigor, with a spirit of hospitality and gracious civil discourse in the context of a pluralistic culture.