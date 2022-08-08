Houghton University

Houghton University adopted its new designation earlier this summer.

 Houghton University

HOUGHTON — In a move taken after the New York State Board of Regents earlier this year changed its definition of “university,” Houghton College changed its designation to Houghton University this summer.

Houghton is the oldest established higher education institution of the Wesleyan Church.

