HOUGHTON — In a move taken after the New York State Board of Regents earlier this year changed its definition of “university,” Houghton College changed its designation to Houghton University this summer.
Houghton is the oldest established higher education institution of the Wesleyan Church.
Houghton President Wayne D. Lewis Jr. called the designation “an important moment in the history of our institution.” and he said that Houghton’s focus as a “Christ-centered institution in the Wesleyan tradition that intentionally integrates our Christian faith with academic excellence has never wavered.”
“That commitment today is as strong as ever, Lewis continued. “With this transition, we move courageously and prayerfully into Houghton’s next chapter of service, innovation and excellence.”
Houghton students and alumni gathered virtually last month to celebrate the new university status.
Under the Regents’ previous definition, an institution could only be designated as a university if it offered “a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, degrees in two or more professional fields, and doctoral programs in at least three academic fields.”
An amendment approved in January removed the requirement for professional and doctoral programs. Universities are now defined as “including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences and social sciences.”
Houghton officials say the new designation continues the institution’s efforts to improve educational access through the recent tuition reset, which made it the best-priced Christian college in the nation; college courses offered fully online and in Buffalo; and early college courses for high school students.
The change elevates the institution’s efforts to improve access, particularly for international students. In addition, Houghton will expand its offerings on the historically underserved East Side of Buffalo this fall with new hybrid courses that will allow Houghton Buffalo students access to residential campus bachelor’s degrees in business, psychology or criminal justice.
According to WXXI of Rochester, St. John Fisher recently changed its status to university, and Nazareth College and Roberts Wesleyan College are among the other Upstate colleges said to be considering a change to the university designation.