HOUGHTON — Beginning in the fall, Houghton College students can customize their path to graduation by having the option to take their courses on campus, online or a combination of both.
In the past, if a residential college student had to leave mid-semester, many colleges required them to withdraw. These incomplete college credits cost the student time and money because they couldn’t complete their coursework in person.
With Houghton’s new, flexible option, students can leave campus and still complete those same credit hours online, while living at home. On the other hand, if a student feels more comfortable beginning and completing their coursework from home during the upcoming fall semester, they have the freedom to do so.
“When our normal routines have been disrupted, Houghton is committed to delivering a flexible, relational education that students can access residentially or online,” said Dr. Ken Schenck, vice president for planning and innovation at Houghton. “Our faculty are committed to highly personal connections with the individual learners in their classrooms — in any format.”
If residential students need to get to graduation faster, they can augment their schedule with extra online courses that they can take from their residence hall. Student who need to balance family, work and their education can choose to complete their courses from home and still be on track to graduate on time.
Visit Houghton’s website for more information on the flexible plan.