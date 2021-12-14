HOUGHTON — Earlier this fall, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a revision to State University of New York admission requirements for graduate-level teacher and educational leader programs, removing the requirement for a minimum score on the graduate record examination or similar testing measurement.
Houghton College officials say this opens the doors for more individuals to consider a career as a teacher and they have adopted these revised requirements. But this is not Houghton's first endeavor to improve access to a high-quality education for teachers.
“The action that New York state has taken to remove the barriers the GRE and other standardized exams have unnecessarily created for teacher candidates as they apply to graduate programs, communicates a commitment to supporting our teaching force across the state,” said Sunshine Sullivan, associate dean of education at Houghton. “This step ... supports us as we support our local and global teachers who are facing financial hardships but remain committed to expanding and deepening their teaching repertoire for their diverse learners.”
Houghton officials said the move aligns with the college's efforts to offer customizable graduate programs. Last year, the college reduced the tuition price for a fully online master's degree in education to $575 per credit hour and with no additional fees. Beginning in the summer of 2022, Houghton will offer courses in focused, eight-week blocks, which can qualify students for federal financial aid.
Dr. Wayne D. Lewis Jr., president of Houghton, is a former K-12 educator and Kentucky commissioner of education.
“I firmly believe the next chapter of Houghton’s story will be one of wider reach and greater impact," he said. "That expanded impact includes building on our rich history of preparing and equipping compassionate, missional, effective educators."
He said effective teachers are "the single most important school factor influencing students’ academic success. We are honored to partner with educators to positively impact classrooms and student learning.”
With 20 years of education experience, Lewis started his career as a public school teacher. Additionally, he has served as a college of education faculty member and dean. As a state education leader, he led the expansion of early post-secondary opportunities for high school students and launched Go Teach KY to increase and diversify the public school teacher workforce.
“Not only will Christian colleges continue to have a place in our changing national and world context, but I believe God is calling Christian colleges to lead in producing Christ-centered servant-scholars and servant-leaders from diverse backgrounds, who are well-prepared in their respective fields and disciplines and well-equipped for interdisciplinary thinking and problem-solving," Lewis said. "Preparing and equipping servant-hearted teacher leaders is central to that calling for Houghton College.”