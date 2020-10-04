HOUGHTON — Homecoming festivities at Houghton College were celebrated over the weekend — but from afar.
The college hosted virtual homecoming activities, kicking off Friday with awards to alumni for their contributions to the college, their communities and the world.
Kim Pegula, a 1991 graduate, was presented with the 10th Willard J. Houghton Medal by Houghton College President Shirley A. Mullen in celebration of Pegula’s leadership, generosity and dedication to Houghton and the region.
As the first female president of a National Football League team — the Buffalo Bills — Pegula has been instrumental in addressing matters of diversity within the NFL, in the revitalization of Buffalo. She made the lead gift that enabled Houghton to construct the Kerr-Pegula Athletic Complex and successfully launch IMPACT: The Campaign for Greater Houghton, the largest campaign in its history.
The virtual celebration is available to view through all of Houghton College’s social media channels including Houghton’s YouTube Channel or on the college website.
Other awards included:
• Oneonta surgeons, Dr. Johnathan and Dr. Lois Sastic, both Class of 1975, were awarded Alumni of the Year Award, Houghton’s highest alumni honor. The Sastics have dedicated their careers to outstanding medical care through their private practice Oneonta Surgical Associates, have utilized their skills globally by serving on medical missions trips, and have supported Houghton College students by financially supporting key capital projects and scholarships.
• Brothers Mark Moyer, Class of ’84, and Dr. Eric Moyer, Class of ’85, were recognized with Distinguished Achievement Awards. This award celebrated Mark Moyer, of Elverson, Pa., and his contributions to pharmaceutical research and development, and his impact on the lives of those battling cancer.
Eric Moyer, of Aurora, Ill., was acknowledged for his work in the field of polymer chemistry, and the contributions he has made to improve hand-held technology and LED lighting.
• Dr. Sydnie Cunningham, Class of 2013, of Towson, Md., received the 2020 Young Alumna of the Year Award, recognizing her work with the U.S. military in the field of industrial and organizational psychology, specifically in improving the working environments for women in the military.
• Steven and Karen Lynip, Class of 1965, of Waxhaw, N.C., were recognized with the Christian Service Award, recognizing a lifetime of service to the global church. Spending more than 50 years in ministry, the couple were cited for “significantly impacted the world for the Lord through self-sacrifice and service to the people of the Philippines and the global church through SIL, a partner of Wycliffe Bible Translators.”
• Co-chairs of IMPACT, Debra Canfield, Class of 1976, and Kevin Knowlton, Class of 1979, were jointly recognized with the Alumni Appreciation Award.
Canfield, director of information systems at Canfield Machine and Tool in Fulton, and Knowlton, attorney and senior shareholder at Peterson and Myers in Lakeland, Fla., are members of the Houghton College Board of Trustees who led the campaign which raised more than $70 million as of May 31 to support student scholarships, capital projects and curricular and co-curricular programs at the college.