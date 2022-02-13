HOUGHTON — Houghton College will adopt Campus EDU’s online learning platform to provide a student-friendly, easily navigable online learning platform for both fully online learners and onsite students in Buffalo and Houghton.
While both systems are built on Moodle, the Campus EDU platform will improve the student experience by providing access to a more efficient and robust layout that is based on industry best practices that combine visual appeal with comprehensive learning management.
Using a staged approach to the implementation, Houghton will ultimately transition all online coursework to the Campus EDU platform.
“Most of my career in higher education has included some work in online and hybrid learning," said Houghton's president, Dr. Wayne D. Lewis Jr. "The pace of change is rapid, and Houghton’s students expect and deserve a seamless, high-quality online learning experience. We are rising to meet that challenge."
Lewis said online learning is "not simply copying and pasting" in-person content into an online platform.
"It is an intentionally designed online learning experience that makes content accessible in new and exciting ways for students, including non-traditional students who need flexibility," he said. "Houghton’s partnership with Campus empowers us to raise the bar and provide more flexible options for learners while controlling costs.”
Houghton said the strategic partnership will empower the college to accelerate the development of the online learning platform, ensuring that course content is accessible to all students.