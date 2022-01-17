HOUGHTON — Allegany County residents with low to moderate-income can schedule an appointment for free assistance in preparing their federal and any applicable New York state returns.
Houghton College’s business department, in conjunction with United Way of Allegany County, is offering this preparation through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Houghton College students will prepare returns in person this year on Wednesday evenings from Feb. 16 through April 6 (except March 2) in the library on the Houghton College campus. These student volunteers have passed IRS online tests to be certified to prepare returns and file them electronically, which shortens the wait time for refunds. The volunteers can help with special credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, for those eligible.
Clients will schedule an appointment at either 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. and sit with the students while they help prepare returns. Clients must be willing to wear a mask appropriately during their time on campus, per New York state and county protocol.
To ensure that their return will fit the scope of the program and to schedule appointments, interested individuals contact elianna.mchenry@houghton.edu or (585) 567-9447.