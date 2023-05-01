HOUGHTON — Houghton Academy has announced Jessica Adenuga as valedictorian of the Class of 2023, while Caleb Hilsher is salutatorian.
Adenuga, daughter of Doyin and Josie Adenuga, will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 98.28.
In addition to taking all the honors courses in math and science at the academy, Adenuga has earned 20 college credits in science and advanced math, taking on-campus classes at Houghton University and six more credits online from other colleges. She was a member of Impact Crew and the Math Team for three years, Spiritual Life Committee and Zimala Group Leader for two years, Student Senate Secretary in her Junior year and a two-year member of the National Honor Society.
A member of the volleyball and basketball teams for three years, Adenuga earned County All-Star recognition for volleyball and honorable mention in basketball.
Between her junior and senior years, Adenuga attended leadership and architecture programs at Virginia Tech and Carnegie Mellon universities, respectively.
After graduation, Adenuga plans to attend Carnegie Mellon to major in architecture.
Hilsher, son of Jonathan and Kathie Hilsher, will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 97.90.
In addition to taking all the honors courses in math and science at the academy, Hilsher has earned 21 college credits in science and advanced math, taking on-campus classes at Houghton and nine more credits online from other colleges. He was a member of the Math Team for three years, the Student Senate for three years, serving as president as a senior, and a two-year member of the National Honor Society.
Hilsher participated in Ski Cub for two years and plays on the varsity tennis team.
A 7-year member of 4-H, Hilsher has also participated in summer theater, his church worship team, and the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol.
After graduation, Hilsher plans to attend Houghton University where he will major in biochemistry.