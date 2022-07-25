OLEAN — The Olean area has had a stretch of hot weather with little rain to cool things down — but that changes this week.
On two-thirds of the days this month, high temperatures have reached the 80s — with one day of 90 — leading to an average of 82 degrees in July. That’s been 5 degrees higher this month than in June, when the average high was 77 despite three days of 90 and 91 degrees, respectively.
“Temperatures can very quickly rise if sunshine breaks through,” said Phillip Pandolfo, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Generally it’s not looking like it’s going to get out of the upper 70s, maybe lower 80s this week.”
The low temperatures are expected to hover around the mid-50s each night.
As of Sunday afternoon, the area had received 2.07 inches of rain — the average is 4.18 inches. The first 24 days of June saw 2.83 inches of precipitation.
A short thunderstorm burst blew through the Olean area Sunday afternoon, and another thunderstorm system was possible overnight into Monday morning.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center had issued an alert for a severe thunderstorm watch which lasted until 10 p.m. for Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern Cattaraugus County — with the possibility tornado activity and gusts of up to 60 mph.
Looking ahead, there was a 50% chance of showers on Wednesday and into the evening that day, and some showers and even thunderstorms are possible through the rest of the week with cooler temperatures.
To the south in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, McKean, Potter and Elk counties also saw a burst of thunderstorm activity on Saturday and then Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon trees were reportedly toppled, with U.S. Route 219 shut down in places in McKean County and Route 59 near the Bradford Ranger Station in the Allegheny National Forest also briefly blocked. Roads in and out of Lewis Run were also blocked by trees and Route 46 in Norwich Township was closed for a time.
Fallen trees also caused broken utility poles and reported outages in electric, cable and telephone lines. Penelec’s website reported, at the time of this article, McKean County had the most residents without power. All without electricity were scheduled to have it restored before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Reports of trees down on top of vehicles and homes are still coming in and actual damage tallies will take some time to assess.