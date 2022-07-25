Cones at Hi-Ho

Shay Baize of Allegany and her sons, 1-year-old Allen and 10-year-old Kenny, enjoy ice cream cones on a hot day Sunday at Hi-Ho Drive on East State Street.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The Olean area has had a stretch of hot weather with little rain to cool things down — but that changes this week.

On two-thirds of the days this month, high temperatures have reached the 80s — with one day of 90 — leading to an average of 82 degrees in July. That’s been 5 degrees higher this month than in June, when the average high was 77 despite three days of 90 and 91 degrees, respectively.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social