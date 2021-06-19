The end may be near — the end of the COVID pandemic, that is.
As of the end of this week, there were no COVID-19 cases being treated in Olean General Hospital or Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center
“The positivity rates are coming down in the community,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System and both of its hospitals. “Hopefully, we’re headed in the right direction.”
He explained that COVID came in three waves, the first of which, in March 2020, didn’t have much of an impact locally. However, because of all the COVID mitigation measures, UAHS had to furlough 145 people — none of which were nurses.
“Then in October we’d seen a second wave, if you will, and then early this year we’d seen a third wave where we’d have up to 40 patients in the hospital,” Zewe said. “It’s been up and down relative to COVID this year.”
With the third wave, the virus caused patients to be much sicker.
“They probably didn’t receive the (overall) care they should have over the last year,” Zewe said. As a result, more patients were ending up in the intensive care unit.
“At the Olean campus, we’ve typically averaged, over the eight years I’ve been here, five to six patients a day, and now we’re at 10,” he said. “So patients are definitely sicker and obviously it has created some staffing challenges.”
Like many places, UAHS has had a hard time finding people to fill positions.
“It’s been tough to hire environmental services technicians, dietary technicians,” he said. “I think (the community is) well aware of the problems finding registered nurses. And respiratory therapists, clerks, nursing assistants. That’s been one of our biggest challenges and one of our biggest priorities, and our focus now.”
He explained the third wave of the virus, in about January, is when the staffing problems began, “when we saw this big influx of patients.”
Rick Braun, senior vice president and chief operating officer of UAHS, said Olean’s patient census was usually about 100. From January to May, the average was more like 140.
“On the Bradford side, we were running a census of about 15, and about seven or eight of those patients moved to Olean,” he said, explaining there were not enough patients coming from Bradford to cause any concern about higher patient counts.
However, he explained, in Olean, there were long-stay patients — residents of a nursing home or care facility that couldn’t return until they tested negative for COVID-19. The problem was that after someone was over the illness, they could still test positive for up to 90 days.
“In January and February, there were up to 40 long-term patients at a time,” Braun said. “We couldn’t move them.”
Now, with more people getting the vaccine, the virus isn’t as rampant in the communities. Therefore, the patient counts are stabilizing.
As of Friday, there were no COVID patients at either hospital. In fact, there were only five inpatients at BRMC in total, none of which were for COVID.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, Cattaraugus County has seen 5,722 total cases and 107 deaths.
McKean County has had 2,901 confirmed cases and 905 probable cases of COVID-19, with 72 deaths.