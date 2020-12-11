ALBANY — As hospitalizations continue to rise in New York due to the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that officials are looking at the possibility of curbing indoor dining statewide.
Indoor dining in New York City was banned Friday by the governor, while in the rest of the state officials are watching the numbers and analyzing data.
Any adjustments will come next week, Cuomo said during a press conference in Albany. He said previously indoor dining capacity could be dropped to 25% from 50% if necessary.
The Associated Press reported that, as of Monday in NYC, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in one of the world's great cuisine capitals.
AP reported Cuomo had been hinting at a clampdown on indoor dining for a week, saying he was waiting to see if hospitalization rates stabilized. They have not. Nearly 1,700 patients are now hospitalized in the city with COVID-19 infections, triple the number a month ago.
Cuomo said that despite the economic pain to the city's roughly 24,000 restaurants and their legions of workers, he needed to act.
“In New York City, you put the CDC caution on indoor dining together with the rate of transmission and the density and the crowding, that is a bad situation,” he said, adding that the shutdown will be evaluated again after two weeks.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he supported Cuomo's decision.
“This is painful. So many restaurants are struggling. But we can’t allow this virus to reassert itself in our city," the Democratic mayor said on Twitter.
Statewide, hospitalizations climbed by 157 to a total of 5,321.
That’s the highest level of hospitalizations since late May, but still well below the peak of 18,000 reached in April. Hospitalizations have increased more than fourfold since the start of November.
Cuomo said he’s hopeful the situation will stabilize sometime after the holidays.
“We hope that you’ll see a stabilization mid- to late January,” he said. “We can’t get complacent. Well, the vaccine is here, everything is fine. That’s not the reality.”
Cuomo has warned repeatedly of the danger of overwhelming the state’s hospitals. He ordered them to boost their bed counts by 25% earlier this week and today said they must stay below 85% of their maximum capacity, either by reducing elective surgeries or boosting bed counts further.
A total of 1,007 people were in intensive care units with the virus yesterday, up 13, and 546 were intubated, up seven.
Hospitals are not as bad off now as they were in the spring, Cuomo said.
The average length of stay in a hospital has dropped from 11 days to five days. And the death rate among hospitalized patients has fallen from 23% to 8%.
Cuomo has said if projections show any area is in danger of reaching 90% of its maximum hospital capacity within 21 days, he’ll order all nonessential businesses in that area to close.
“We don’t want to go there,” he said. “The only reason you would close the economy is because you’re going to overwhelm the hospitals.”
Another 87 people in New York died due to the virus on Thursday, down from 92 the day before. The statewide death toll is now 27,587.
New York confirmed 10,595 new cases of the virus on Thursday and conducted 212,672 tests. The state now has 753,837 confirmed cases.
The state has been finding new cases at levels not seen since the spring recently. For much of the summer and early fall, new cases totaled less than 1,000 a day.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus yesterday was 4.98%.