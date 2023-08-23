ANDOVER — Horse lover Maryann Whitehouse rode off on another horseback adventure this past spring.
Whitehouse, who formerly rode and bred Morgan horses on her small farm just west of Andover, is an equestrienne who has ridden Icelandic ponies, Camargue horses in France, toured the Gettysburg battlefield on horseback and explored the hills and dales around Andover on the back of her beloved Flicker.
Nearly a dozen years ago she traveled west to experience a cattle drive on horseback. This past spring, she and her middle son, Ian, loped through the purple sage past the juniper and pinion trees over the rocky terrain of east central Arizona, moving a herd of horses from winter to summer pasture on a Sprucedale Ranch horse drive.
Since her cattle drive experience, Whitehouse, now 78, has looked for another horseback adventure out West.
“When I saw this,” she said, referring to the Sprucedale experience, “I thought a horse drive would be a little more to my liking.”
For Whitehouse that meant liking four to six hours in the saddle each day, two nights in a rustic cabin (which had only a one-hole outhouse) spending two nights sleeping in teepee-style tents while curled into a sleeping bag and wearing her clothes and jacket to keep warm. She got up at dawn and rode 65 miles in four days, eating the dust of 80 horses and herding them over rough ground through forests and past lakes to a summer pasture in the mountains.
It also meant riding a Tennessee walker named Lady under the warm Arizona sun (the relentlessly high temperatures had yet to arrive), breathing fresh air at more than 8,000 feet, eating hearty meals and being ready to go to bed with the sunset after a hard day in the saddle.
It was exactly the experience Whitehouse wanted.
While most 77-year-olds (she turned 78 two weeks after the trip) would find themselves unable to move easily after the three-hour flight from Western New York and the five-hour drive from Phoenix to Alpine, where the ranch is located, Whitehouse said she wasn’t exhausted or lame after the drive or the daily rides.
Since getting out of the horse business many years ago, Whitehouse said that she doesn’t even ride very often, nor does she have a daily exercise regimen. “I just keep active and moving,” she said.
Before her Western adventure at the end of May, she last rode the summer before in what she described as a nose-to-tail horseback tour of the Gettysburg battlefield in southern Pennsylvania.
When you hit the saddle, she said, “It all comes back to you.”
At the Arizona ranch Whitehouse’s adventure started the day of her arrival when they matched her to the horse she would ride throughout the drive. After a gallop over a rough field and around a tree, to judge her riding skills, she was matched to a tall, bay Tennessee walker named Lady, with two white feet and a star on her forehead. Tacked up in a western rig, a Tennessee walker’s gait is a little different from that of the typical quarter horse usually used for ranch work.
“I had to get used to her gait and Lady was a fast walker who always wanted to be out in front,” Whitehouse said. “I had to keep slowing down and riding her back to the group or I’d miss all the fun. We were supposed to keep the herd together and if a couple strayed, we’d have to go after them and bring them back to the herd.
“We were expected to do the work,” she explained.
After breakfast the 14 guests would be taken to their horses, which were saddled by the wranglers. They would mount up and head to the herd, which was corralled at night, and drive it for a few hours to a predetermined lunch site. After lunch they would mount up again and drive the horses to another corral for the night.
At the end of the day the amateur wranglers would be taken back to their campsite. The first night of the drive was spent in a rustic cabin; the next two nights Whitehouse and her son slept in modern teepees and the final night was spent in a cabin at the ranch.
Whitehouse was the oldest rider on the drive, but one of the more experienced. Participants are required to have at least 40 hours of riding experience, a requirement she easily passed.
Looking back at the whole trip, Whitehouse said, “I’d do it again. I loved it. Ian liked it too and said he would do it again.”
Part of the good time, she admitted, was being able to spend time with her son Ian, 55. He moved with his family from the local area to Amherst a few years ago.
Sprucedale Ranch — sprucedaleranch.com — is a family affair that has been providing outdoor western adventures since the 1940s. It is a working ranch that offers a variety of programs including spring and fall horse drives and a fall cattle roundup.