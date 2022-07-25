ANGELICA — The 4-H horse showing during the Allegany County Fair got underway last week with English Showmanship, followed by English Pleasure, English Equitation, English Command, Hunter Hack, Equitation over Fences, Working Hunter Over Fences, Driving and Minis.
Senior Grand Champion: Paris Billings of Alfred.
Senior Reserve Champion: Alison Wojtkowiak of Almond.
Junior Grand Champion: Regina Dougherty of Belmont.
Pony Grand Champion: Abigail Hurd of Belmont.
Pony Reserve Champion: Alexandra Hurd of Belmont.
Grand Champion for Driving: Leah Brown of Alfred
Grand Champion Mini: Anna Bliss.
Next was Lead Line Versatility followed by Western Showmanship, Western Pleasure, Western Equitation, Western Command, Western Road Hack, Western Ranch Riding, Ranch Working Horse and Trail.
In the Lead Line Versatility for Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, all riders placed blue: Hunter Geer of Almond, Thomas Billings of Wellsville and Stella Billings of Wellsville.
Senior Western Grand Champion: Paris Billings of Alfred.
Reserve Western Champion: Alison Wojtkowiak of Almond.
Junior Western Grand Champion: Regina Dougherty of Belmont.
Pony Western Grand Champion: Abigail Hurd of Belmont.
Pony Western Reserve Champion: Alexandra Hurd of Belmont.
Walk/Trot Western Grand Champion: Ryan Hurd of Belmont.
Walk/Trot Western Reserve Champion: Steven Dougherty of Belmont.
Trail Senior Grand Champion: Paris Billings
Trail Senior Reserve Champion: Alison Wojtkowiak
Trail Junior Grand Champion: Regina Dougherty
Walk/Trot Grand Champion: Steven Dougherty.
Walk/Trot Reserve Champion: Ryan Hurd.