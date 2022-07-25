Horse show at Allegany County Fair
Cornell Cooperate Extension

ANGELICA — The 4-H horse showing during the Allegany County Fair got underway last week with English Showmanship, followed by English Pleasure, English Equitation, English Command, Hunter Hack, Equitation over Fences, Working Hunter Over Fences, Driving and Minis.

Senior Grand Champion: Paris Billings of Alfred.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social