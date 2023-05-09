WELLSVILLE — The installation of the 2023 Field of Flags at Jones Memorial Hospital will take place on May 20. The flags, each one flying in memory of a deceased veteran, will remain in place through Memorial Day on May 29.
Since 2014, members of the Wellsville American Legion Riders have spent Armed Forces Day putting up memorial flags on the front lawn at Jones Memorial Hospital. Since that first year, The Field of Flags has expanded to include other service organizations.
“This is a community-wide effort that gives the friends and families of deceased veterans a way to honor them and thank them for their service,” said Jim Helms, CEO at Jones and a member of the Wellsville American Legion.
If you would like to be a part of this moving tribute to those who fought in the US Armed forces, please stop at one of these locations and complete a sponsorship tag:
• Wellsville American Legion, 23 Jefferson St.
• Wellsville Brewing Company, 104 N. Main St.
• Wellsville Elks Lodge, 77 E. Pearl St.
• Wellsville VFW, 250 Maple Ave.
• Jones Memorial Hospital, 191 N. Main St.
• Online at WellsvilleFlags.org.
All cards should be turned in by May 20 to ensure inclusion in this year’s field.
Every year, the proceeds of the Field of Flags are donated to LEEK Hunting & Mountain Preserve, located in Potter County, Pa. LEEK provides veterans with a friendly accessible camp environment and therapeutic outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, LEEK believes in encouraging our wounded heroes to focus on their abilities, without compromising their current physical limitations.