OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice is proud to announce “Trick or Trot,” a new event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at War Vets Park.
Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to attend an afternoon of games, crafts and candy. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costume at the event.
“This will be a really great opportunity to get families in our communities together for a fun day,” said Melissa Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer at HomeCare & Hospice in Olean.
The event will have 10 stations for participants to “trot” through where participants will complete crafts, play games and receive candy. Lunch will be provided.
Registration is required at trickortrot.givesmart.com. Cost is $5 per child or $20 for a family package. All event proceeds will benefit the HomeCare & Hospice Foundation.