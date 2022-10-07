HomeCare & Hospice

OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice is proud to announce “Trick or Trot,” a new event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at War Vets Park.

Children of all ages and their families are encouraged to attend an afternoon of games, crafts and candy. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costume at the event.

 

