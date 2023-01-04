HomeCare Hospice Spring Bouquet

Volunteers from HomeCare & Hospice help with a previous year’s Spring Bouquet flower sale. Orders for annual fundraiser for the organization can be made through Feb. 10.

 File photo

OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 29th annual Spring Bouquet Sale, a fundraiser held every March to benefit members of our community facing life-limiting illness.

All proceeds from the bouquet sales will benefit terminally ill hospice patients and their families throughout Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

