OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation is preparing for its 29th annual Spring Bouquet Sale, a fundraiser held every March to benefit members of our community facing life-limiting illness.
All proceeds from the bouquet sales will benefit terminally ill hospice patients and their families throughout Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
This year an 18-stem bouquet will be available for $20 each. Orders can be placed online at springbouquet.givesmart.com or by contacting the Olean HomeCare & Hospice office at (716) 372-2106 beginning Monday.
“We’re looking forward to bringing a glimpse of spring into the communities we serve,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO for HomeCare & Hospice. “This is one of our biggest fundraisers and we are so thankful for all the staff, volunteers and pre-sale coordinators that make it such a success.”
Orders should be placed no later than 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The bouquets will be delivered and available for pickup the week of March 5.
If you are interested in volunteering or being a pre-sale coordinator, call HomeCare & Hospice at (716) 372-2106.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)