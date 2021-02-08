OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation has organized its spring hospice bouquet sale for more than 25 years. This year, due to COVID-19, the foundation will sell flower bulbs and seeds while also holding a raffle in place of the usual bouquet sale to ensure health and safety guidelines are followed.
The flower bulbs and raffle ticket online sales will begin Feb. 15 and run through April 30. Mailed orders and payments must be postmarked by April 16 to be included.
The drawing for the raffle prices will take place on April 30 at 1 p.m. and winners will be notified immediately following.
The Spring Hospice Raffle includes prizes such as a bouquet a month for a year, which includes 12 fresh flower bouquets from a local florist in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee or Wyoming counties. A Buffalo Bills mini helmet, signed by linebacker Matt Milano and a Buffalo Sabres hockey stick, signed by Rasmus Dahlin, are also included in the prizes.
Ink Young, director of organizational advancement for HomeCare & Hospice, said the organization is appreciative of the volunteers support it is receiving, as well as the help in spreading the word of this year’s fundraiser.
“We are excited to bring some of Western New York’s favorite things to the community with this virtual fundraising event,” she said. “The flowers, bulbs and seeds will bring color and joy to homes and the support from the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres allows fans to win autographed item.
“It is wonderful to see how the community is coming together for this different type of Spring Hospice Fundraiser,” Young added. “We are looking forward to this being a great way for everyone to support hospice.”
Individuals interested in volunteering may contact Young at 372-2106 or iyoung@homecare-hospice.org. Hospice fundraising ambassadors will be provided more information on how to support this event and share easy-to-use materials with others.
HomeCare & Hospice, a non-profit United Way agency, provides specialized medical care and social/emotional support for patients and families coping with life-limiting illness in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.