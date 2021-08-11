OLEAN — HomeCare & Hospice Foundation announces Playborday, a softball tournament in memory of a local woman’s sister, will be held Labor Day weekend.
The tournament will be co-ed and double elimination, hosted at Forness Park from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 4.
When Leanna Cameron, Director of Organizational Advancement at HomeCare & Hospice, lost her twin sister, she knew wanted to do something to keep her memory alive.
“When I lost my twin Alissa 13 years ago in a hit and run, birthdays were especially difficult to celebrate because I was literally missing my other half,” Cameron said. “In 2015, I decided to start a softball tournament, now deemed ‘Playborday’ because both Alissa and I played throughout childhood and teenage years. As my birthday gift to her, I donate all proceeds towards a good cause to keep her memory alive in a beautiful way.”
Food will be provided by Big Bossmans BBQ, and there will be 50/50s, basket raffles, event t-shirts and beer and wine provided by Sanzo Beverage.
“With past tournaments, my family helped to endow and grow three scholarships in Alissa’s name at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford (Pa.) and we also donated to families in need,” Cameron said. “Since I became the Director of Organizational Advancement, their mission has also touched my heart. This year all proceeds will be donated to the HomeCare & Hospice Foundation.”
Fifteen teams will be playing 29 games between three different fields. The community is invited to attend and support HomeCare & Hospice.
Included at the tournament will be the “Angels of the Outfield” banner where anyone can submit a photo of a loved one who has passed away. Cost to include a photo is $30 and all proceeds go to HomeCare & Hospice Foundation. Photo submissions are open until Aug. 23. Photos can be submitted at homecare-hospice.org/playborday/.
For more information on how to register a team, be a sponsor or to sign up to volunteer, contact Cameron at lcameron@homecare-hospice.org or call (716) 372-2106.