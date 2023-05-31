HomeCare & Hospice 27th Walk/Run honors lost loved ones

OLEAN — The HomeCare & Hospice Foundation’s 27th annual Hospice Walk & Run returned in person on Saturday, May 20 at St. Bonaventure University.
The event has been held annually to raise awareness for hospice services and provide families the opportunity to honor lost loved ones.
“Despite the rain, it was a great day of supporting hospice with members of our community and families we have served,” said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of HomeCare & Hospice.
Participants completed the 5K course around the St. Bonaventure campus as well as along the Allegany River Valley Trail.
A moment of silence to remember lost loved ones was held with hospice spiritual care staff at the Swan Business Center before the race began.
To learn more about participating in HomeCare & Hospice Foundation events, to become an event volunteer or event sponsor, visit homecare-hospice.org or call (716) 372-2106.