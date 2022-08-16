Father Greg Boyle

ST. BONAVENTURE — Father Gregory Boyle, S.J., founder of the largest gang-intervention, rehabilitation and reentry program in the world, will discuss the transformative work of Homeboy Industries in a September talk at St. Bonaventure University.

The program is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Reilly Center Arena on campus and is free and open to the public.

 

