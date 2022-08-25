OLEAN — A long-running Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce event has been shelved as officials begin to set their 2023 event schedule.
The Home Health Fitness Expo, previously the Greater Olean Home Show, has been withdrawn, said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko,
“After brief discussion, the committee eliminated the home expo in 2023 and beyond,” Yanetsko said, citing the declining interest from exhibitors.
The show was moved from its traditional home at the William O. Smith Recreation Center to Good Times of Olean Events Center due to fewer vendors signing up. The 2022 show saw 42 vendors — down from almost 100 at the show’s peak in the 1990s and 2000s — with 12 seminars and workshops held during the weekend event.
“The Olean Home Show had been the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser,” Yanetsko said. “In the ‘90s and early 2000s, the Rec Center would sell out two months before the event date. The center can hold 110 booth spaces (at 9x10 size) and our shows would see between 70-85 vendors consistently.
“Even with online shopping and comparison, the show was a great venue for the vendors and they clearly saw the profit from showing their products and services to the show goers,” she added.
Several other events are being shifted and changed, but will return, Yanetsko said:
- May 13 — Community Wide Garage Sale. The event had 116 participants and one flea market in 2022, and for 2023, the committee agreed to moving the garage sale date to a week earlier.
- May 20 — Magnificent May Mayhem. The event attracted 105 water participants and 11 runners. The Hike to Herman run has been removed, the river float and regatta has been changed to run from South Union Street to the Allegany River Park. A corporate and community angle — such as company-based teams to compete in the regatta — is also being planned.
- June 2-4 — Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The Macker in 2022 saw 130 teams participate — lower than previous Mackers — and it competed with St. Mary’s Fest, which ran the same weekend. Committee officials chose to move the Macker to the first weekend of June to allow for high school students to participate without interfering with state testing or scheduling conflicts with the St. Bonaventure University Alumni Weekend.
- June 8 — Chamber Clambake. The event had 422 attendees at Lincoln Park – the first time the event had been held at the site. Officials considered the event an overall success, but the day has been shifted to a Thursday from the historic Wednesday to be more receptive for clam/seafood deliveries.
- July 18 — Golf Classic. With 31 foursomes, the event was the largest it has ever been in 2022. For 2023, the event will move to the third Monday of the month.
The events committee will meet in September to discuss the upcoming Jingle Bell Jubilee, as well as the Frosty Fest — which was canceled in 2022.
ALTHOUGH THE BULK of the Chamber events were held in the first half of 2022, the balance of the calendar includes:
- Sept. 10 — Allegheny River Running Fest
- Oct. 8 — StrOlean III
- Nov. 3 — Chamber Annual Dinner
- Nov. 25 — Santa Claus Lane Parade
- Dec. 2, 9 — Jingle Bell Jubilee
- Dec. 7, 14 — Visit with Santa
For more information, sign up to volunteer, to sponsor or other questions, please call (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.