ELDRED, Pa. — The Eldred WWII Museum, in partnership with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, will host a Zoom presentation at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 to hear from the daughter of a Holocaust survivor.
The virtual presentation will be given by Wendy Weisbrot, Education Chair of the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo. She will share the story of her father, Joe Diamond, who was interned in Nazi ghettos and concentration camps during the Holocaust.
The HRC biography of Diamond indicates he was born in 1929 in Eastern Czechoslovakia. In 1941, the Nazis invaded his tiny village of Seredne and in April 1944, the Jews of Seredne were marched to the Uzhgorod Ghetto. Joe and his family were later deported to Auschwitz Birkenau. After surviving unspeakable horrors, Joe was sent on a forced death march from Mauthausen to Gunskirchen, Austria.
According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, there were around 15,000 prisoners in the camp when the survivors were liberated May 7, 1945, by the 71st Infantry Division of the US Third Army. Around 1,500 died in the months following the liberation due to their mistreatment by the Nazis.
Diamond lost 32 family members in the Holocaust, with himself and his father the only survivors of their family. Diamond reunited with his father in November 1945. Diamond later emigrated to the United States and was a speaker for the HRC on many occasions. He died in 2017.
Weisbrot was born in Buffalo and recently retired after 30 years of teaching at the Williamsville School District. She made human rights, civic literacy, and empathy and equity core components in her classroom.
Today, she is the education chair of the HRC, co-chair of the local Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), and a board member of the Academy of Human Rights. She has been a volunteer and leader in the Jewish community for the past 25 years.
