HoliMont celebrates 60 years of skiing in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE — HoliMont opened for downhill skiing and snowboarding to members and the public on Jan. 3.  

The Ellicottille resort is the largest private ski resort in North America.

This year marks its 60th season, having officially opened as HoliMont in 1962.

The resort, which is open to the public Monday through Friday, offers state-of-the-art snowmaking and grooming equipment and 52 slopes.

