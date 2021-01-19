ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley welcomed thousands of visitors on Martin Luther King’s birthday as several inches of natural snow from a lake-effect storm fell Monday.
The Ellicottville resort had 47 trails open for skiing and snowboarding and 12 lifts were operating during daylight hours. There were 32 trails and nine chair lifts open for night skiing.
The base ranged from 12 inches to 42 inches.
Holiday Valley has a range of COVID-19 protocols in effect including face masks and physical distancing — including indoors and chairlifts.
There is a 50% capacity limit indoors. While chairlifts hold up to four people, unless everyone is from the same family or traveled together, one or two people can ride the same lift.
The resort offers discount tickets purchased online in advance. Skis and equipment and snowboards may also be rented in advance online.