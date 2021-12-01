ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley announced Tuesday that the 64th winter season will begin on Friday, weather permitting.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four lifts open: Yodeler, Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Creekside and approximately 6 trails. Limited services and beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain will be available. Night skiing will start on Dec. 10.
“We’re especially excited about the new season as it is the Grand Opening of the new Yodeler Express Quad Chairlift,” Dennis Eshbaugh, president of Holiday Valley, said. “This is our fourth high-speed quad lift at Holiday Valley and we are proud to say that it was built by our Holiday Valley Mountain Crew.”
The new lift was purchased from Doppelmayr USA, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Yodeler Express services all levels of skiers and snowboarders, and will be easier for beginners to load and unload, resulting in more efficient lift operations.
A champagne toast will be held at 8:45 a.m. Friday, along with a few remarks from Eshbaugh, Steve Crowley, director of mountain operations, and Jim Curtis, mountain manager.
The resort is holding a “Golden Chair” contest on Facebook to choose one lucky person to ride with Eshbaugh, Crowley and Curtis on the first chair ride.
Holiday Valley has another reason to celebrate as it was ranked second best winter resort in the East for 2022 by readers of SKI Magazine. The ranking is the highest that Holiday Valley has ever achieved.
As SKI Magazine noted, “placing value in good, kind service, clean and welcoming lodges, and a truly communal vibe isn’t all that crazy after all. Because at the end of the day, skiing is more than just the act of sliding down a hill.”
Holiday Valley excelled in many categories including snow, grooming, guest service, access, lodging, après ski, nightlife, character, lifts, dining, family friendliness, value and overall satisfaction.