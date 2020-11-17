ELLICOTTVILLE — With colder temperatures in the forecast, the Holiday Valley snowmaking crew plans to fire up the resort’s snowmaking system tonight.
The snow guns, hundreds of which are automated, will pile up snow on Mardi Gras, Yodeler and the Candy Cane Loop, while other parts of the system will be tested, said Steve Crowley, director of mountain operations.
Holiday Valley president and general manager Dennis Eshbaugh also announced a new state-of-the-art high speed detachable quad chairlift that will replace the fixed grip Yodeler quad chairlift, built in 2001.
Holiday Valley is New York state’s most-visited ski resort.
The new lift will be supplied by Doppelmayr USA, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The cost of the new Yodeler High Speed Quad is $4 million, including installation, Eshbaugh said.
Construction of the towers and quad lift will take place during the summer months and be ready to carry skiers and snowboarders to the top of the slope in time for the 2021-22 season.
“We have thought long and hard about scheduling this new lift. It gives our customers a great improvement to look forward to, but also reassures our staff that the current COVID situation will eventually be over and we need to keep looking to the future.”
The chairs will travel uphill at a much faster rate than the current Yodeler quad lift, but they detach from the cable and go slower for loading and unloading, making it much easier for skiers to get on and off the lift, Eshbaugh said. Holiday Valley currently has three other detachable chairlifts Mardi Gras, Tannenbaum and Morning Star.
With warming temperatures predicted on Thursday, the resort does not expect to be able to make enough snow to open just yet. Instead, the goal is to make stockpiles of snow in the core area, and also to test the system and prepare for the next wave of cold temperatures.
This year’s targeted opening date is Friday, Nov. 27, weather permitting.
Skiers and snowboarders will notice the preliminary site work the Holiday Mountain Crew did in clearing the new lift’s alignment once the resort opens for the season. They’ll have to wait until next year to use the new lift however.
A profile is being conducted to calculate the placement and height of the towers in relation to the grade of the slope and engineering of the top and bottom terminals, Eshbaugh said.
The bulk of the lift construction will take place during the summer of 2021 and it will be operating for the 2021-22 winter season, he said.
“The new lift will have a slightly modified alignment with the top of the lift moving west,” Eshbaugh said. “This change will allow a lower tower height at the unloading area and make it easier for skiers and snowboarders to navigate to the various slopes at the top.”
The new unloading area will actually be located where the Mountaintop Warming Hut is now, and that building will be moved east toward Yodeler slope.
These new developments come as Holiday Valley was ranked sixth in the East by SKI Magazine. It marks the 14th time skiers have ranked Holiday Valley in the top 10 in the East, Eshbaugh said.
“Our sixth in the East rating is a testament to our guests’ appreciation of the commitment to our continual reinvestments to maintain a top quality ski resort,” Eshbaiugh said. “We are humbled and honored by their loyalty.”
The Ellicottville resort was also “the only resort in the top 10 with less than 1000 vertical feet, which means that while having a big mountain is important, there’s a lot of great skiing to be had in 750 feet,” he said. “And there’s so much more to the skiing experience like great service, comfortable lodging, additional activities and having a fun and charming Village that provides wonderful places to shop, eat, drink and socialize.”
Holiday Valley’s top rankings include number 1 for lifts, number 1 for Après, number 1 for nightlife, number 2 for dining, number 3 for lodging, number 3 for local flavor, number 4 for charm, number 5 for down day activities and number 7 for grooming.
The 2021 SKI Magazine top 10 resort rankings are:
• 1- Smuggler’s Notch in Vermont.
• 2 — Mont-Tremblant in Quebec.
• 3 — Mad River Glen in Vermont.
• 4 — Killington in Vermont.
• 5 — Whiteface Mountain in New York.
• 6 — Holiday Valley.
• 7 — Bretton Woods in New Hampshire.
• 8 — Sugarbush in Vermont.
• 9 — Wachusett in Massachusetts.
• 10 — Sunday River in Maine.