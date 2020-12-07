ELLICOTTVILLE — Thanks to Mother Nature’s cold temperatures and snowmaking technology, Holiday Valley Resort’s 2020-21 winter season will start Thursday morning.
Holiday Valley president and general manager Dennis Eshbaugh announced this season’s opening on Monday, after three days of snowmaking at the Ellicottville resort.
Plans are to open at least four slopes, with terrain available for beginners, intermediates and advanced skiers and snowboarders, Eshbaugh said. There will also be a few terrain park features set up in the Rail Park.
This most recent run of snowmaking has taken place since Saturday on over 12 of Holiday Valley’s 60 slopes, with up to 245 snowguns running simultaneously, Eshbaugh said.
The snowguns made more than144 acre feet of snow by 11 a.m. Monday. An acre foot of snow equals one acre covered by a foot of snow.
“In order to open the slopes, the newly made snow needs to cure for a period of time, then be spread over the slope by grooming machines to make a smooth skiing surface,” Eshbaugh said.
Daytime beginner and private lessons will be available for skiers and snowboarders beginning Thursday. Hot beverages and a limited menu will be available in two lodges. The resort will be open for day skiing only on Thursday, then day and night skiing starting Friday.
“Holiday Valley is in compliance with New York State’s COVID restrictions on operating the ski terrain and indoor services,” Eshbaugh said. Masks are required at all times except when skiing down the slope or while seated to eat or drink.
Reduced capacity in the lodges and eating areas, as well as spacing in the lift lines and on the chairlifts will allow for proper social distancing. Advanced purchase of lift tickets online is encouraged, especially on holidays and busy weekends. Cleaning and sanitizing practices have been stepped up in the lodges, in the food service areas and in the restrooms. Guests are encouraged to limit their time spent indoors.