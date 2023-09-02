ELLICOTTVILLE — In preparation for the 2023-24 winter season, Holiday Valley plans to invest upwards of $9 million back into the resort.
This includes a new, state-of-the-art, high speed six-pack chairlift, a three-year renovation project on The Inn at Holiday Valley, the purchase of a new PistenBully 600 snow groomer and continued investments into the snowmaking system, as well as renovations to John Harvard’s Brew House at the Tamarack Club.
Since the close of ski season, the Mountain Operations Team has been busy deconstructing the old Mardi Gras High Speed Quad and replacing it with the new, high speed six-pack chairlift.
The new, more efficient lift purchased from Doppelmayr USA out of Salt Lake City, Utah, will allow for two extra people to load each chair during peak operating times.
Dash Hegeman, marketing director, said construction of the Mardi Gras High Speed 6-Pack chairlift actually began last summer when the Mountain Crew got the foundations for the lift towers set. He said this allowed them to complete the project this summer with the goal of having the lift ready to operate Oct. 7 during Fall Festival.
“Once the ski season was finished, the Mountain Crew immediately got to work deconstructing the Mardi Gras X-Press and meticulously packaging it up for its trip to Chile,” he said. “We have an incredible crew here with a lot of experience doing this kind of work. They’ve all been working very hard all summer-long and have done a truly remarkable job.”
On May 26, Mountain Operations Manager Jim Curtis gave an update on an Instagram video about what the team had to do to get ready for the new lift. He said the concrete for the new high-speed six-pack lift was poured last year, but there was a lot of prep work to be done.
The five-piece terminals had to be dismantled, electrical wiring and cables had to be removed, along with the 12 old towers, he explained.
“The very next day after we closed for the ski season, we started removing all the chairs, seat pads, tearing them apart, hauling them to the parking lot,” Curtis said in the video. “Once the chairs were all off, we started prepping the towers and removing the haul rope, which consisted of cutting it by the marriage, spooling it up.”
According to Curtis, the haul rope itself weighed a whopping 42,000 pounds. As the crew moved pieces of the old lift to the parking lot, they started receiving parts for the new lift, which amounted to approximately 30 truckloads of new parts. In late May, most of the brand new lift’s parts were in the parking lot and waiting to be installed.
“Prior to the day of the big crane, we started removing a bunch of the smaller stuff with the forklifts — whatever we could,” he said. “Once the big crane got here, it was just a matter of picking out five big pieces of the terminal.”
When the big crane came, the crews started work at the terminal on top of Mardi Gras, then removed the terminal at the foot of the slope.
“After dismantling the pieces, they were put on a tractor trailer and hauled to a staging area from where they would be shipped,” he said. “The final step to removing the old Mardi Gras lift was removing the towers.”
Curtis said the old Mardi Gras chairlift has quite a journey ahead. It was loaded onto trucks and transported to New York City where it will be loaded onto a ship and travel down the east coast, then through the Panama Canal to South America where it will be reinstalled at the Corralco ski resort in Chile.
Hegeman said the investment in the automation system will allow the snowmaking team to work more effectively, based on what the weather is doing at any point in the snow-making process. He said the team also replaced pipelines on Mardi Gras.
The three-year renovation project involving a total of 102 rooms at The Inn at Holiday Valley started about Aug. 8, Hegeman said. He said the goal is to complete 33 rooms this year. A small convenience store will also be built into the lobby area, which will allow guests easier access to snacks and drinks.
Hegeman said renovations on John Harvard’s Brew House is slated to begin Oct. 9. The redesign will open the space up more and see a new design to the bar area, providing guests with fantastic views of the slopes while they dine.
“We’re excited about everything that’s going to happen in that space,” he said. “It’ll add a really nice, new touch to the dining experience in the restaurant. I believe guests this winter will be really pleased with it.”