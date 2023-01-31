ELLICOTTVILLE — With torch in hand, Emma Barnes swooshed down Foxfire slope at Holiday Valley Ski Resort Sunday as part of the Empire State Winter Games torch relay across New York state.
Escorting Barnes were Tucker Mayer, who skied down with the American flag, and Scarlet Brown, who carried the Canadian flag. All three are U12 racers from Holiday Valley’s race team.
Behind them was a procession of athletes that still had to compete in final qualifying events to participate in the Winter Games.
The torch relay in Ellicottville was one of two that kicked off this year’s annual Winter Games, with the second relay taking place at New York City’s Chelsea Piers Sky Rink. Sunday was the beginning of the torches’ five-day journey that culminates in Lake Placid to light the cauldron for the Opening Ceremony happening Thursday night, with competitions beginning the following day and continuing through Feb. 5.
Along with visits to sponsor Community Bank locations, the torch relay is expected to involve up to 30 communities, schools, sports clubs, mascots, arenas and other venues as the ESGW flame winds its way east and north.
In connecting three corners of New York state, the relay symbolizes a unifying spirit, inspiration and resilience as the ESWG celebrates the power of sport and community.
Dash Hegeman, marketing director at Holiday Valley, said the torch relay is a 700-mile journey that will make stops throughout the state, so being able to kick the event off in Ellicottville is something that Holiday Valley was very excited about.
“Having the opportunity to be a part of the tradition of the Empire State Winter Games is an honor,” he said. “The Winter Games embody so much of the dedication and passion for winter sports that we here, at the resort, try to showcase to people every single day.”
With title sponsor Community Bank N.A., along with presenting sponsors Zappone Chrysler Jeep Dodge Inc., Jeep, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, Stewart’s Shops, Casella Waste Systems and Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort, the torch relay will be welcomed by dozens of communities along the two routes that will converge in Lake Placid.
Some stops will greet the torches with parades, local athletes and teams, dignitaries and special ceremonies. Among the stops, the western torch traveled to the Gowanda School District Monday; the Batavia Ice Arena Tuesday; J.M. McDonald Sports Complex in Cortland Wednesday; and Watertown Skating Club Thursday.
The torch from New York City will make its way to The Rinx at Hidden Pond, Hauppauge, Monday; McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie, along with Community Banks in Kinderhook and Valatie, Tuesday; Kiwanis Ice Arena in Saugerties, Wednesday; Granville, Ticonderoga and Tupper Lake, Thursday.
According to the ESWG website, the competition is the largest Olympic-style winter sporting event in the Northeast. This year’s Winter Games are expected to draw approximately 2,000 athletes competing in more than 30 events. From Friday through Sunday, athletes of all ages will participate during three days of competitions.
The events will be held in and around Lake Placid at competition venues including Olympic Center, James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Rink, Whiteface Mountain, Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Olympic Jumping Complex, Tupper Lake Civic Center, Saranac Lake Civic Center, Dewey Mountain, Mt. Pisgah and Paul Smith’s College.
The largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America, the competition is a multi-day sports event that is used to bring together winter sports athletes from across New York state and beyond.
For 43 years, the Empire State Winter Games have offered a platform for athletes of all ages to compete in a number of winter sports events. Some events include cross country skiing, hockey, Alpine skiing, figure skating, bobsled, skeleton sledding, speed skating, freestyle moguls, biathlon, winter bike, luge, ski and snowboard cross and ski jumping/Nordic Combined.
All events are free to watch and do not require tickets specifically for the event. A schedule can be viewed and downloaded from empirestatewintergames.com.
During the event, a deserving competitor will receive the Athlete of the Year award, presented by the Empire State Winter Games and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. The annual award is given to a recent athlete who exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence and, overall, what it means to be an Empire State Winter Games Athlete.
As part of the award, the Overall Winner will receive an Athlete of the Year Award Plaque, complimentary registration for the 2024 Games, the opportunity to light the cauldron at the 2024 opening ceremony, a $1,000 donation to a sport organization of their choice and more.