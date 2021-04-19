Holiday Valley, HoliMont planning safe activities for off-season

ELLICOTTVILLE — People have been enjoying the outdoors more than ever this past year as an outlet from the coronavirus pandemic. Those who love winter sports found a diversion on the slopes of Holiday Valley and HoliMont ski resorts, and there’s more fun coming in the off-season.
Jane Eshbaugh, Holiday Valley marketing director, said the winter season went pretty well overall considering what they were faced with. She said the ski resort was at 75-percent maximum capacity for people out on the slopes.
“We saw a lot of new skiers and snowboarders this winter season. I think the resort drew new customers from the local region who usually vacation out of state,” she said. “Lodging was down a bit, but sales for season passes were up. If you were a pass holder, you could come whenever you wanted.”
The restaurants were at 50-percent, so they provided some outdoor seating, Eshbaugh said. They asked people to put ski gear on in their car. When skiers came inside the lodge, they were asked to limit their seating to about 30 minutes, then go back out on the snow.
According to Eshbaugh, mask wearing is still their biggest emphasis. When guests come to Holiday Valley, they need to wear their masks the entire time, inside and outside, unless they are actively skiing down a slope or sitting down to eat or drink.
Many of Holiday Valley’s usual events have either been canceled because they cannot be held under 50-person attendance or were modified to meet the state guidelines.
January was “Learn a Snowsport Month.” Eshbaugh said it went very well and it’s the most new skiers they’ve ever had during the event. Holiday Valley also hosted the “Your Turn Women’s Ski Clinic” in January.
Winter Carnival took place on March 13 and 14, but Eshbaugh said they didn’t have some of the fun activities that people are used to including the snow bar, Dummy Downhill and the Costume Parade because those activities encourage people to gather in large groups.
“We did some things that didn’t cause people to gather like encouraging them to wear their costumes all day long, and they did,” she said. “We also held a scavenger hunt which was more of an individual thing, and we had fireworks on Saturday night.”
Now that the ski season has come to an end, Holiday Valley is coming up with safer, alternative events and activities for this year. There may still be snow on the back nine of the golf course, but Eshbaugh said the front nine opened April 7.
The pools will open Memorial Day weekend. Eshbaugh said the limited use rules will be the same as last year so the facility won’t be too congested.
On May 8, the Happy Half Marathon is set to kick off. The Italian American Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 10-12, and the Mudslide Obstacle Trail Run is planned for June 19.
Summer Music Festival Weekend is coming to Holiday Valley July 3 and 4. Presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, the Saturday concert will feature Tommy DeCarlo, lead singer of the band Boston, and Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist of Journey. Sunday’s concert will feature the Buffalo Philharmonic, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.
For more information, call (716) 699-3904 or visit online at holidayvalley.com.
AT HOLIMONT, marketing director Jennah Bradley said the private ski resort was quiet this ski season. She said they definitely saw a dip in numbers this year being that a majority of their members are Canadian and were unable to come to their Ellicottville homes.
Bradley said the attendance numbers were not as bad as originally predicted because they reached out further into the Southern Tier, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“HoliMont offered trial memberships so people could see if it’s something they might like without making any commitment,” she said. “We got quite a few new members signed up, so it was a successful program.”
According to Bradley, HoliMont’s members and guests did very well with practicing social distancing and following the guidelines. She said everyone was there just to ski and spend as much time outdoors as possible so social distancing has not been a major issue.
“Overall, the winter season went quite well considering the circumstances. We definitely made the best out of the situation,” she added.
Although most of HoliMont’s major events were canceled, the resort was able to hold its Torchlight Parade on New Year’s Eve which, Bradley said, turned out to be a success.
“It was something fun the families could do as an outdoor activity that would keep everyone safe,” she said. “Everyone stayed outside, practiced social distancing, wore masks and, best of all, had a lot fun.”
Bradley said they replaced their usual major events with some small, outdoor COVID-friendly activities for their members throughout the season. They held their guided snowshoe tours at night that ended March 27 and Dina’s lunch truck came on busy weekends.
“During Mardi Gras weekend, we had an outdoor scavenger hunt and a costume parade where the kids wore their costumes and skied down the hill,” she said. “We had another torchlight parade and music with a DJ out on the patio.”
According to Bradley, no actual events are planned for the off-season at HoliMont because they have weddings scheduled at the chalet almost every summer weekend starting in July.
“There is a really big demand for weddings this year because, obviously, people were not able to have them last year, so a lot of people rescheduled them for this year,” she said.
Find out more by calling (716) 699-2320 or visit online at holimont.com.
(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com)