OLEAN — A new administrator will soon be walking the halls of Olean High School.
Laura Hodara was hired as the new assistant principal at the high school following Board of Education approval Tuesday. Her first day on the job is Feb. 14.
”I could not be more excited to spend time getting to know the staff and students at OHS and start building amazing relationships,” Hodara told the Times Herald Wednesday. “I am excited to join the Husky Nation and get to know the Olean community!”
Dr. Karen Geelan, interim superintendent at Olean, thanked the committee that worked diligently to select an individual she said is “well suited for the job, who is ready and who is excited.”
Hodara, a fifth grade teacher at Seneca Intermediate School in Salamanca, grew up in the Little Valley and Salamanca communities, and her parents owned The Coachman’s Inn restaurant. She graduated from Little Valley Central School in 1999.
Hodara attended SUNY Cortland for her undergraduate degree, Grand Canyon University for her Master's degree and St. Bonaventure University for the Educational Leadership program.
Hodara has taught in the Salamanca district for 12 years with the last 10 at Seneca Intermediate School. She spent her first two years at Prospect Elementary as a teacher assistant.
“I was the grade level team leader for eight years, Mentor Program facilitator for four years and participated in various school improvement teams, district-level committees for school improvement and provided professional development for staff on classroom engagement strategies,” she said.
In 2016, Hodara received the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year award for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Then in 2018, Hodara was presented with the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award, the only recipient from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties that year.
“The teacher-leader opportunities that Salamanca have provided me have given me the foundation necessary to pursue my goals in educational leadership in combination with the amazing Educational Leadership program at SBU, which is truly a practitioner's program,” she said.
Hodara said she believes in the education of the whole child, providing them with everything they need — “regardless of what it is, when it is or how often they need it.” She said she believes positive attitudes in education lead to limitless discoveries and ideas.
“In my new position, I will work hard to ensure that students, teachers, staff and families feel safe to explore, think outside the box, grow and have honest discussions about the academic, social and emotional growth of our students,” she added. “I will serve to provide and support, with great opportunities for great success.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, High School Principal Jeff Andreano presented the graduation rate projections for the Class of 2022 to the school board with an overall picture of the students from the past three-and-a-half years.
Since entering the high school, there have been 213 students who were a part of the Class of 2022 at some point, Andreano said. While most of them came from the Olean Intermediate Middle School, he said many also transferred in from other schools.
However, out of that 213, 61 students also transferred out at some point in the past, either going to a different school in the county or moving out of the area, Andreano explained, more than 25% of the total cohort. Additionally, six students decided to end their school careers and are identified as non-completers.
With 146 students currently enrolled in the school and hoping to graduate this June, Andreano said 68 are expected to receive an advanced Regents diploma, the highest number he said he’s seen in many years.
“I can’t believe the way the staff have been able to pull together and help these kids through probably the most challenging year and a half we have ever seen in education,” he said.
Additionally, 67 students are expected to graduate with a standard Regents diploma, eight will receive CDOS Credentials and three are expected to graduate in August following those Regents exams.
A large part of improving the graduation rate for the district is providing as many opportunities as possible to help students who have been struggling, Andreano said.
“We do have several after-school tutoring sessions going on,” he said. “It’s about getting the students engaged with what’s going on here.”
Andreano said he’d like to see more programming and support for the eighth grade students as well, including extra-curricular activities, to help them stay engaged. School board members agreed, encouraging Andreano and OIMS principal Gerald Trietley to tell them what they need to help keep students engaged and on track to graduate.
“If we get them engaged, we could probably get them all graduated,” Andreano said. “Everybody has challenges right now, but I would tell you that’s my goal.”