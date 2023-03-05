Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul

 Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Kathy Sheehan stood on the stage at The Barn in Arbor Hill last week as they showed off a shining example of the type of housing they want to see across the state.

It was redeveloped property, affordable, community-driven. In the capital city, the two women declared, elected officials and the private sector are working on a remedy to the housing crisis while turning their attention to the surrounding suburbs to pitch in their share.

