ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Kathy Sheehan stood on the stage at The Barn in Arbor Hill last week as they showed off a shining example of the type of housing they want to see across the state.
It was redeveloped property, affordable, community-driven. In the capital city, the two women declared, elected officials and the private sector are working on a remedy to the housing crisis while turning their attention to the surrounding suburbs to pitch in their share.
In the final month of state budget negotiations, Hochul faces resistance from both ends of the political spectrum — progressives who want greater tenant protections to avoid evictions, and moderates and Republicans who want to avoid state mandates on the suburbs — as she tries to push through a comprehensive housing policy that will deliver a haymaker blow to the growing housing crisis.
Hochul, speaking Thursday on Long Island, offered a morbid pitch for this cornerstone policy that she formally rolled out after winning her first full term in office in November.
She described what would happen to towns that "don't embrace the opportunity" to make way for people who want to live in communities, particularly those in which they work.
"If you don't grow, you stagnate," Hochul said. "When you stagnate, you die."
But as Hochul fights for her housing policy downstate, the political dynamic also leaves Upstate tenant advocates wondering whether the proposal will be enough to make a sizable dent in the crisis.
Hochul's primary driver of new development Upstate is for all local governments that set their own zoning laws to reach a 1% target for housing growth over a three-year period. To meet that goal, localities would need to loosen potentially restrictive housing policies, such as those that currently constrain "accessory dwelling units" and multi-family zoning.
If a locality fails to hit that 1% threshold over the three-year timeline, a landowner who wants to build more housing there could petition the state to allow for a fast-track approval process that would skirt the typical path.
THE DETAILS of the plan and data from the administration reflect that Upstate housing would likely account for a sliver of the 800,000 new housing units Hochul has pitched.
First, the governor's policy team expects about 400,000 units to be created even without any changes to the current rules. In that accounting, they assume state lawmakers will agree to a new version of 421-A, the tax incentive program in New York City that Democratic lawmakers have so far shown a strong distaste for continuing despite the governor's push.
The remaining stock of roughly 400,000 units are to be created by a hybrid of three plans:
• 56,000 through tax incentives and regulation changes, which would help with office conversions and the legalization of basement units.
• 190,000 by removing zoning specifically around stations of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, including the Long Island Rail Road and Metro North.
• 149,000 by loosening restrictive zoning regulations statewide with a 1% goal Upstate and a 3% goal downstate.
UPSTATE, MEETING the 1% growth goal would add an additional 30,000 housing units beyond the expected housing growth over that same period.
"This is a start," said Andrew Fine, policy director of Open New York, a nonprofit advocacy group that works to reduce the housing crunch in New York City. "This is a long-term plan, and what's important is that the compact sets the framework."
Regarding Upstate municipalities, Hochul noted last week that according to a small-town breakdown, the implementation of her proposed policies could amount to an additional 50 market-rate units in some areas or 25 affordable housing units in others.
Trending Food Videos
She acknowledged that if a locality is already hitting its 1% marker, the state would not have the tools to encourage fast-track approval of proposed development. Critics of the proposal have said the proposed 1%/three-year threshold is too low to incentivize enough growth.
"My big concern ... (is that) we've got some of the worst concentrated poverty, worst racial segregation in the nation in many of our Upstate cities," state Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, said last week during a housing budget hearing. "I'm struggling to see how this proposal will change that."
MEANWHILE, HOCHUL is facing difficult dynamics with the state Legislature, where progressive members are pushing for more robust tenant protections.
The chairs of the Assembly and Senate housing committees told reporters about the urgency of passing statewide "Good Cause" eviction legislation. Their comments came during a news conference following an appellate court's decision affirming that the city of Albany's pioneering measure cannot stand unless the state passes its own version.
"We see the governor said, 'We need 800,000 new units.' Well, you know what? If you maintain people in current units, that's more effective than building into the future," Assemblywoman Linda B. Rosenthal said. "We have people now who need help. That's why the Legislature is going to help you and we will push this through."
Both Rosenthal and her Senate counterpart, Manhattan Democrat Brian Kavanagh, said they were bullish on the notion that their respective chambers would agree to include Good Cause language later this month in their "one-house" budgets — wishful spending plans intended to signal to the governor their priorities ahead of the hectic two-week stretch before the state budget is due at the end of the month.
Hochul deflected questions on whether she supports the measure. "Right now, I'm focused on getting over the finish line all of the initiatives I've put forth," the governor said.
Landlords and real estate groups have resisted most of the tenets of "Good Cause" legislation, saying they're overly restrictive and that it would disincentivize people from becoming a landlord.
The basic framework of "Good Cause" eviction legislation offers protections against eviction to tenants who are paying their rent on time, giving the landlord reasonable access to the unit and not doing anything illegal or creating a nuisance.
More controversially, the measure says that there would be no grounds for eviction if a tenant were unable to pay rent following an increase of 3% or 150% of the consumer price index — whichever is higher — and absent a rise in a landlord's costs that would justify such an increase. Opponents view this pricing component as a form of rent stabilization, a characterization that advocates generally push back on.
While Hochul works to promote more housing Upstate to pair with the job growth of industries that the state is subsidizing, she is using the budget negotiation to try to win support in the downstate suburbs by pointing to what she identifies as the additional societal and financial consequences of failing to take action.
Without housing for children who are raised in the suburbs to come back to and raise their own families, the nuclear family that can provide child care through nearby retired parents or grandparents falls apart, Hochul says. And without a small condo or an accessory dwelling unit for an elderly parent to downsize into — the so-called "granny flat" — it places additional burden on nursing homes.
If the suburbs would allow more housing, Hochul says, they could also relieve the crunch for housing in the city.
(c)2023 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.